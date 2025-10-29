ArcelorMittal Releases Q3 2025 Analyst Consensus Figures

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ArcelorMittal ( (MT) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 27, 2025, ArcelorMittal announced the publication of its third quarter 2025 sell-side analyst consensus figures, which were aggregated by Visible Alpha from approximately 15 brokers. The consensus estimates include an EBITDA of $1,464 million, a net income of $404 million, and earnings per share of $0.53. This announcement provides stakeholders with an external perspective on the company’s financial performance, although ArcelorMittal does not take responsibility for the accuracy of these estimates.

The most recent analyst rating on (MT) stock is a Buy with a $42.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ArcelorMittal stock, see the MT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MT is a Outperform.

ArcelorMittal’s stock score is driven by strong technical indicators and a stable valuation. While financial performance shows solid profitability and a stable balance sheet, challenges in revenue growth and cash flow generation are notable risks. The absence of specific earnings call insights or corporate events does not impact the score.

To see Spark’s full report on MT stock, click here.

More about ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is a leading company in the steel and mining industry, known for producing a wide range of steel products. The company focuses on providing innovative steel solutions to various sectors, including automotive, construction, and household appliances, positioning itself as a key player in the global steel market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,507,272

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $32.69B

For an in-depth examination of MT stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue