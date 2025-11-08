Arcadia Biosciences Reports Q3 2025 Earnings Turnaround

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. ( (RKDA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Arcadia Biosciences Inc. presented to its investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc., a company specializing in the development of high-value consumer goods, has released its earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The company, which operates in the consumer goods industry, is known for its innovative approaches and products, including Zola coconut water and previously, wheat-based products.

In its latest earnings report, Arcadia Biosciences reported a net income of $856,000 for the third quarter of 2025, a significant improvement from the net loss of $1.6 million in the same period last year. The company’s total revenues for the quarter were $1.3 million, a decrease from $1.5 million in the previous year, but it managed to reduce its operating expenses significantly.

Key financial highlights include a reduction in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which fell to $1.57 million from $2.24 million in the previous year. The company also recorded a gain of $750,000 from the sale of certain patents and a change in the fair value of common stock warrant and option liabilities, contributing positively to its net income.

Despite the positive net income, Arcadia Biosciences faces challenges with liquidity, as it reported cash and cash equivalents of $1.1 million, which may not be sufficient to meet its cash requirements for the next 12 months. The company is exploring options to raise additional funds through asset sales or equity financings.

Looking ahead, Arcadia Biosciences remains focused on leveraging its innovative product portfolio and strategic partnerships to drive growth, while addressing its liquidity challenges to ensure sustainable operations.

