Arbutus Biopharma Ends Partnership with Qilu Pharmaceutical

The latest update is out from Arbutus Biopharma ( (ABUS) ).

On June 20, 2025, Arbutus Biopharma and Qilu Pharmaceutical mutually agreed to terminate their strategic partnership for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of imdusiran in Greater China and Taiwan, with all rights reverting to Arbutus. This decision aligns with Qilu’s pipeline reprioritization and Arbutus’ focus on advancing its own pipeline efficiently. Additionally, Arbutus announced the formation of a new Scientific Advisory Board, comprising globally recognized leaders in chronic hepatitis B virus treatment, to guide its strategic evaluation of its cHBV pipeline.

Spark’s Take on ABUS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ABUS is a Neutral.

Arbutus Biopharma’s overall stock score is driven by significant financial challenges, with negative profitability and cash flow issues. Technical analysis suggests a neutral short-term outlook, while valuation metrics highlight concerns about overvaluation. Positive developments in HBV treatment are promising but offset by executive turnover and legal uncertainties.

More about Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on infectious diseases. The company is developing imdusiran (AB-729) and an oral PD-1 inhibitor (AB-101) for the treatment of chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Arbutus is also involved in protecting its intellectual property, which is the subject of ongoing lawsuits against Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech for the use of its patented LNP technology in COVID-19 vaccines.

Average Trading Volume: 942,379

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $653.1M

