Arbutus Biopharma Appoints New Board Member Amid Strong Q2

The latest announcement is out from Arbutus Biopharma ( (ABUS) ).

On August 4, 2025, Anuj Hasija resigned from Arbutus Biopharma‘s Board of Directors, with Dr. Roger Sawhney appointed as his replacement. Dr. Sawhney will also join the Audit and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committees. Arbutus reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with a significant increase in revenue due to the reacquisition of Greater China rights to imdusiran. The company is actively involved in ongoing patent infringement litigations against Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, seeking compensation for the use of its LNP technology.

The most recent analyst rating on (ABUS) stock is a Hold with a $4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Arbutus Biopharma stock, see the ABUS Stock Forecast page.

Arbutus Biopharma’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its financial struggles and negative valuation metrics. However, the recent positive corporate event related to HBV treatment data provides a potential upside, balancing some of the financial and valuation concerns.

More about Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on infectious diseases, particularly chronic hepatitis B virus (cHBV) programs. The company is engaged in developing innovative therapies and has recently regained global rights to its lead compound, imdusiran, after concluding a partnership with Qilu Pharmaceutical.

Average Trading Volume: 767,263

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $653.1M

