Aran Announces New Director Appointment

Aran ( (IL:ARAN) ) has issued an announcement.
Aran has announced the appointment of a new director, enhancing its leadership structure. This move is in accordance with Regulation 34 of the Securities Regulations, indicating compliance and a strategic shift in governance.
YTD Price Performance: -3.46%
Average Trading Volume: 1,169
Current Market Cap: ILS94M
