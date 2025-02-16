Aran Announces New Director Appointment

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Aran ( (IL:ARAN) ) has issued an announcement.

Aran has announced the appointment of a new director, enhancing its leadership structure. This move is in accordance with Regulation 34 of the Securities Regulations, indicating compliance and a strategic shift in governance.

More about Aran

YTD Price Performance: -3.46%

Average Trading Volume: 1,169

Current Market Cap: ILS94M

See more data about ARAN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.