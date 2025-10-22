AR3 Secures Government R&D Incentive Amid Critical Minerals Focus

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Australian Rare Earths Limited ( (AU:AR3) ) is now available.

Australian Rare Earths Limited has received a A$617,492 R&D tax refund from the Australian Government, recognizing its investment in innovation at the Koppamurra Rare Earth Project. This financial boost, alongside a A$5 million grant, positions AR3 as a key player in the global critical minerals supply chain, especially as geopolitical developments like the Critical Minerals Framework between the US and Australia emphasize the importance of secure supply chains. AR3’s strategic projects and international partnerships aim to build resilient supply chains for light and heavy rare earths, crucial for technologies such as electric vehicles and wind turbines, aligning with the global energy transition.

Australian Rare Earths Limited (AR3) is an emerging diversified critical minerals company focused on meeting the global demand for uranium and rare earth elements. The company is strategically advancing its Koppamurra Rare Earths Project in South Australia and Victoria, which is a significant deposit of light and heavy rare earths. AR3 also has the Overland Uranium Project in South Australia, showing strong potential for uranium discovery. With substantial government support and partnerships, AR3 is poised for significant growth in the critical minerals market.

