Aptera Motors Transitions to Public Benefit Corporation

An announcement from Aptera Motors Corp. Class B ( (SEV) ) is now available.

On October 22, 2025, Aptera Motors Corp. announced its transition to a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) under Delaware law, reflecting its mission to promote solar mobility and sustainability. The company also appointed industry veterans Tony Kirton and Todd Butz to its Board of Directors, enhancing its leadership with expertise in automotive operations and financial management to support its growth and commitment to environmental responsibility.

Aptera Motors Corp. is a solar mobility company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, focused on pioneering ultra-efficient transportation. The company aims to advance the future of efficient transportation with its flagship solar electric vehicle, leveraging breakthroughs in aerodynamics, material science, and solar technology to achieve new levels of efficiency.

