APT Electronics Co., Ltd. Forms New Venture Capital Fund

APT Electronics Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2551) ) has issued an announcement.

APT Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced its intention to form a private equity investment fund named Maanshan Zhongsong Jingchuang Venture Capital Partnership, with a total size of RMB150 million. The company will contribute RMB20 million, representing approximately 13.33% of the total capital commitment. This strategic move aims to generate sustainable investment returns and strengthen partnerships within the industrial chain, leveraging the expertise of the fund’s professional investment team to manage risks and enhance long-term development.

APT Electronics Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the electronics industry. The company focuses on semiconductors, artificial intelligence, automotive electronics, and related fields.

