Applied Industrial Technologies Secures $900M Credit Facility

Applied Industrial Technologies ( (AIT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 24, 2025, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. entered into a new $900 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility with KeyBank National Association and other financial institutions. This agreement, which replaces a prior credit agreement from December 2021, will be used to refinance existing debt and support ongoing corporate needs, including potential acquisitions. The credit facility includes options for increased borrowing and contains customary covenants and interest rate terms based on the company’s financial ratios, impacting its financial flexibility and operational strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (AIT) stock is a Buy with a $294.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AIT is a Outperform.

Applied Industrial Technologies receives a strong overall score driven by robust financial performance and positive earnings call highlights. The company’s strategic acquisitions and record-breaking financial metrics are significant strengths. However, mixed technical indicators and moderate valuation metrics slightly temper the overall score.

More about Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. operates in the industrial distribution sector, providing a wide range of products and services including bearings, power transmission products, fluid power components, and other industrial supplies, focusing on enhancing operational efficiency for its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 265,100

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $9.57B

