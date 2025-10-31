Apple Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter Earnings

Apple Inc ( (AAPL) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Apple Inc presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Apple Inc., a leader in personal technology and innovation, is renowned for its iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other groundbreaking products and services. The company operates primarily in the technology sector, offering a wide range of hardware and software solutions.

In its latest earnings report, Apple Inc. announced a record-breaking fiscal fourth quarter for 2025, with total revenue reaching $102.5 billion, marking an 8% increase year-over-year. The company also reported a 13% rise in diluted earnings per share, reaching $1.85. This growth was driven by strong performances in iPhone and Services revenue, both achieving new records.

Key financial highlights include a total net sales increase to $416 billion for the fiscal year, with significant contributions from the Americas and Europe segments. Apple’s product lineup, including the newly launched iPhone 17 series, AirPods Pro 3, and Apple Watch, played a crucial role in this success. Additionally, the company’s Services division reached an all-time high, contributing $28.75 billion in revenue for the quarter.

Apple’s financial strength is further underscored by a robust operating income of $32.4 billion and a net income of $27.5 billion for the quarter. The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Looking ahead, Apple remains optimistic about its future growth, supported by a strong product lineup and high customer satisfaction. The company continues to innovate and expand its offerings, positioning itself well for the upcoming holiday season and beyond.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue