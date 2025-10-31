AppFolio Reports Strong Q3 2025 Revenue Growth

AppFolio Inc. ( (APPF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information AppFolio Inc. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AppFolio, Inc. is a technology company specializing in innovative solutions for the real estate industry, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and foster community connections. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, AppFolio reported a significant 21% increase in revenue, reaching $249 million, driven by customer acquisition and the adoption of its AI-native Performance Platform. The company also saw a 7% growth in total units under management, now totaling 9.1 million. Despite a decrease in GAAP operating income to $35 million from $43 million in the previous year, non-GAAP operating income remained stable at $59 million. Net cash from operating activities improved significantly to $86 million, highlighting strong cash flow management. Looking ahead, AppFolio projects its full-year revenue to range between $945 million and $950 million, with a non-GAAP operating margin expected to be between 23.5% and 24.5%. The company’s strategic focus on AI-powered solutions and customer success positions it well for continued growth in the real estate technology sector.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue