Apollo Medical Holdings Announces Strategic Acquisitions

Apollo Medical Holdings (AMEH) has released an update.

On November 7, 2023, the Company disclosed the signing of agreements to acquire partnership interests in AHMS and assets of CFC, with closings to occur separately. Additionally, a subsidiary agreed to buy 25% of I Health’s stock for $202 million, including cash, equity, and potential milestone payments. An amendment on January 31, 2024, modified the Purchase Agreement terms, and the first closing was completed with the acquisition of CFC’s assets. The remaining closings for AHMS interests and I Health shares are expected in the first quarter of 2024, pending regulatory approvals.

