Apollo Commercial Real Estate’s Optimistic Earnings Call

Apollo Commercial Real Estate ((ARI)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s recent earnings call conveyed a generally optimistic sentiment, despite some challenges. The company highlighted its strong loan origination activity and liquidity, with significant progress on asset sales and litigation settlements. However, issues with certain assets, such as Liberty Center, and run rate distributable earnings falling below the dividend level were noted. Nevertheless, the call maintained an optimistic tone regarding future asset monetization and capital redeployment.

Record Commercial Real Estate Loan Originations

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is on track for a record year in commercial real estate loan originations, having closed over $19 billion to date. This achievement underscores the company’s strong market position and ability to capitalize on opportunities in the real estate sector.

Strong Origination and Deployment Activity

In the third quarter of 2025, ARI committed to an additional $1 billion in new loans, bringing the year-to-date total to $3 billion. The company’s ability to deploy capital in Europe continues to set it apart from competitors, highlighting its strategic focus on international markets.

Robust Loan Portfolio and Liquidity

The company ended the quarter with a loan portfolio carrying value of $8.3 billion and strong liquidity of $312 million. Notably, leverage decreased from 4.1 times to 3.8 times, reflecting a solid financial position and prudent management of resources.

111 West 57th Street Sales Momentum

Significant progress was made at 111 West 57th Street, with six new contracts signed and three closed post quarter end, generating approximately $55 million in proceeds. This momentum reflects the company’s effective asset management strategy.

Positive Impact from Litigation Settlement

A $17.4 million gain from the settlement of litigation related to a Massachusetts healthcare portfolio asset was recognized, increasing book value per share by 14¢. This settlement underscores the company’s ability to resolve legal issues favorably.

Run Rate Distributable Earnings Below Dividend Level

Run rate distributable earnings were reported at $32 million, or 23¢ per share, slightly below the dividend level. This shortfall was attributed to the timing of capital redeployment, indicating a temporary mismatch rather than a structural issue.

Challenges with Liberty Center Asset

The bankruptcy filing by the parent company of the movie theater at Liberty Center has affected the sales process, necessitating involvement in bankruptcy proceedings. This situation highlights some of the challenges the company faces in asset management.

Realized Losses and Charge-offs

The company realized a $1.2 million loss on the sale of a promissory note and recorded a $6.2 million charge-off for the Michigan office loan. These losses reflect the inherent risks in real estate investments, though they are relatively minor in the context of the company’s overall portfolio.

Forward-Looking Guidance

In the third quarter of 2025, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance demonstrated robust performance, with a strong emphasis on loan origination and asset management. The company reported GAAP net income of $48 million, translating to 34¢ per diluted share, and distributable earnings of $42 million or 30¢ per share. ARI’s focus on transactions in both the US and Europe, along with a diversified approach in deploying capital, positions it well for continued success.

In conclusion, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings call highlighted a mix of achievements and challenges. While the company faces some hurdles, particularly with specific assets, its overall performance and strategic initiatives in loan origination and asset management remain strong. The optimistic tone of the call suggests confidence in future growth and capital redeployment strategies.

