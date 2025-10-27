Apogee Therapeutics’ New Study on Atopic Dermatitis: What Investors Need to Know

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. ((APGE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a Phase 1b clinical study titled A Phase 1b, Open-label, Randomized, Multicenter, Active Comparator Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of the Combination of APG777 + APG990 in Adults With Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis. The study aims to assess the safety and pharmacokinetics of the drug combination APG777 + APG990 compared to Dupilumab in treating moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

The study is testing the combination of two experimental drugs, APG777 and APG990, both administered via subcutaneous injection. These drugs are intended to provide a new treatment option for atopic dermatitis, potentially offering benefits over existing therapies like Dupilumab.

This interventional study is designed with a randomized, parallel assignment model and is open-label, meaning there is no masking. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to provide insights into the effectiveness and safety of the drug combination.

The study began on June 11, 2025, with its primary completion and estimated overall completion dates yet to be announced. The most recent update was submitted on September 19, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Apogee Therapeutics’ market position and stock performance. Positive results may enhance investor confidence and position the company as a leader in dermatological treatments. Competitors in the atopic dermatitis space will be closely monitoring these developments.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

