Aperam Reports Challenging Q3 2025 Results

Aperam ( (APEMY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Aperam presented to its investors.

Aperam is a global leader in the production of stainless, electrical, and specialty steel, with a strong focus on sustainability and recycling, operating across multiple countries including Brazil, Europe, and the United States. The company is known for its innovative approach to creating low carbon footprint steel products.

In its third quarter of 2025, Aperam reported a challenging financial performance, influenced by seasonal slowdowns and price pressures in Europe. Despite these headwinds, the company maintained strong cash flow and reduced its net financial debt significantly.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a decrease in EBITDA to EUR 74 million from EUR 112 million in the previous quarter, and a net loss of EUR 21 million compared to a net income of EUR 19 million in Q2 2025. Shipments also saw a decline, and the company faced increased pressure on selling prices across its segments.

Strategically, Aperam made progress with its Leadership Journey® Phase 5, achieving EUR 29 million in gains for the quarter. The company also announced a leadership transition with Sudhakar Sivaji set to take over as CEO in January 2026, bringing extensive industry experience.

Looking ahead, Aperam anticipates a slight decrease in adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2025, while continuing to focus on reducing its net financial debt and navigating market challenges with resilience.

