Apellis Pharmaceuticals Advances APL2 Study for Rare Kidney Disease

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ((APLS)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals is conducting a sequential Phase 2/3 study titled ‘A Sequential Phase 2/3 Study of APL2 in Patients With Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of APL2, a complement (C3) inhibitor, in treating Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a rare kidney disease. This study is significant as it could offer a new treatment option for patients with limited alternatives.

The intervention being tested is APL2, administered through twice-weekly subcutaneous infusions. APL2 is designed to inhibit complement C3, potentially reducing kidney damage in FSGS patients. The study also includes a placebo comparator for the Phase 3 portion.

The study is interventional with a randomized, parallel assignment model. It uses quadruple masking, meaning participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are blinded to the treatment allocations. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study is not yet recruiting as of the last update on October 2, 2025. Key dates include the initial submission on September 15, 2025. The primary and estimated completion dates are not yet available, indicating that the study is in its early stages.

This update may influence Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance and investor sentiment positively, as successful trials could lead to a new product in their portfolio. However, investors should consider the competitive landscape, as other companies are also exploring treatments for FSGS.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

