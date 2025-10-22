APA Group Annual Meeting: Key Resolutions Passed, Constitutional Amendment Rejected

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

APA Group ( (AU:APA) ) has provided an announcement.

APA Group held its annual meeting where all resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report, climate transition plan, and director nominations, were carried by a poll. However, the proposed amendment to the constitution of APA Infrastructure Trust was not carried. These decisions reflect APA’s ongoing commitment to its strategic initiatives and governance, impacting its operational focus and stakeholder engagement.

APA Group is a leading Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) listed energy infrastructure business. It owns and operates a diverse $27 billion portfolio of gas, electricity, solar, and wind assets. APA delivers around half of Australia’s domestic gas through its extensive network of gas pipelines and invests in electricity transmission assets, providing crucial connectivity across various Australian states. The company also owns and operates power generation assets, including gas-powered, wind, and solar assets.

