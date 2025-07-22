AP Rentals Holdings Limited Establishes Nomination Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AP Rentals Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1496) ) just unveiled an announcement.

AP Rentals Holdings Limited has established a Nomination Committee in compliance with the Corporate Governance Codes of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The committee, formed by the company’s board of directors, will consist of at least three members, primarily independent non-executive directors, and will meet at least once a year to ensure informed decision-making and governance.

AP Rentals Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The company operates within the rental industry, focusing on providing rental services.

