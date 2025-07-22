AOM International Completes New Share Issuance Under General Mandate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0381) ).

AOM International Group Company Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda, has completed the issuance of 157,800,000 new shares under a general mandate. This issuance, completed on July 22, 2025, was conducted at a subscription price of approximately HK$0.4309 per share. The completion of this share issuance has altered the company’s shareholding structure, with the subscriber now holding 16.66% of the total shares, while the shareholding of other public shareholders has decreased to 75.93%.

More about Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,741,478

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$426.2M

For detailed information about 0381 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue