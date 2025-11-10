ANZ Reports Decrease in 2025 Profits Amid Suncorp Integration

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group ( (ANZGY) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Australia & New Zealand Banking Group presented to its investors.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) is a major financial institution providing banking and financial services across Australia, New Zealand, and the Asia-Pacific region, known for its diverse business model and significant presence in institutional banking. In its 2025 annual report, ANZ reported a statutory profit attributable to shareholders of $6,035 million, marking a decrease of $560 million from the previous year. The bank’s net interest income rose to $17,903 million, while operating expenses increased significantly to $12,866 million. The acquisition of Suncorp Bank contributed to these results, with ANZ integrating Suncorp’s operations and recognizing related intangible assets. Despite a challenging global economic environment, ANZ remains focused on its strategic pillars of customer service, simplicity, resilience, and delivering value. Looking ahead, ANZ aims to enhance its risk management practices and maintain its commitment to sustainable growth, as it navigates evolving market conditions and geopolitical challenges.

