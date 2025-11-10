Anxian Yuan China Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend Proposal

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited ( (HK:0922) ) is now available.

Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 21, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the recommendation of an interim dividend, which could impact shareholders and the company’s financial strategy.

More about Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited

Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited, incorporated in Bermuda, operates within the financial sector and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 00922. The company is involved in various business activities, with a focus on managing its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 1,951,711

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$335.4M

