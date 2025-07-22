Anton Oilfield Services Group Reports Strong Overseas Order Growth in Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Anton Oilfield Services Group ( (HK:3337) ) has provided an update.

In the second quarter of 2025, Anton Oilfield Services Group reported a 14.2% increase in new orders, driven by significant growth in overseas markets, particularly in Iraq and Malaysia, despite a slight decline in the Chinese market. The company continued to advance its operational efficiency and technological innovation, achieving key milestones such as expanding the Dhufriyah Oilfield contract area in Iraq and completing a major fracturing well project in China, which significantly boosted production.

More about Anton Oilfield Services Group

Anton Oilfield Services Group operates in the oil and gas industry, focusing on services such as marginal oil and gas resource development, oilfield management, technical services, natural gas utilization, and AI-powered oil and gas development. The company aims to enhance the efficiency of oil and gas development and utilization, with a strategic focus on integrating global perspectives with localized execution.

Average Trading Volume: 11,632,058

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4.14B

Find detailed analytics on 3337 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue