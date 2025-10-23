Antofagasta Reports Strong Q3 2025 with Lowered Cost Guidance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Antofagasta ( (GB:ANTO) ) is now available.

Antofagasta PLC reported a strong third quarter in 2025, with copper production remaining stable and net cash costs decreasing due to record by-product credits driven by higher gold production and favorable pricing. The company has adjusted its net cash cost guidance for 2025 to a lower range of $1.20-1.30/lb and reduced its capital expenditure forecast to $3.6 billion, largely due to the depreciation of the Chilean peso. Major construction projects at Centinela and Los Pelambres are progressing as planned, with anticipated production and margin growth. The global copper market remains robust, supported by increasing demand from sectors like energy security and new technologies, despite supply-side disruptions.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ANTO) stock is a Hold with a £2885.00 price target.

Antofagasta’s strong earnings performance and positive technical indicators are offset by valuation concerns and cash flow challenges. The earnings call provided a positive outlook with growth in key projects, but CapEx and operational uncertainties remain.

More about Antofagasta

Antofagasta PLC is a mining company primarily focused on copper production, with significant operations in Chile. The company also produces by-products such as gold and molybdenum, and its major mining districts include Los Pelambres and Centinela. Antofagasta is positioned in the mining industry with a focus on operational efficiency and maintaining strong margins through by-product credits.

Average Trading Volume: 1,034,416

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £25.99B

