Antipa Minerals Reports High-Grade Gold Intersections at Minyari Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Antipa Minerals Limited ( (AU:AZY) ).

Antipa Minerals Limited has reported promising assay results from its Minyari Gold-Copper Project, highlighting significant high-grade gold intersections at the Fiama and Minyari deposits. These results, part of the ongoing CY2025 drilling program, suggest strong resource growth potential within the Minyari Dome system, reinforcing the project’s development prospects. The drilling program aims to expand existing mineral resources and advance pre-feasibility study workstreams, with further assay results expected to bolster the project’s scale and quality.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AZY) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Antipa Minerals Limited stock, see the AU:AZY Stock Forecast page.

More about Antipa Minerals Limited

Antipa Minerals Limited is an exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral resources, primarily gold and copper, in the Paterson Province of Western Australia. The company operates the Minyari Gold-Copper Project, which spans 4,100 square kilometers.

Average Trading Volume: 2,226,120

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$355.8M

For detailed information about AZY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue