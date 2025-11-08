Anthem Biosciences Reports Strong Financial Performance for Q2 and H1 FY26

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Anthem Biosciences Limited ( (IN:ANTHEM) ).

Anthem Biosciences Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a consolidated revenue from operations of ₹5,500 million for the quarter and ₹10,902 million for the first half of the fiscal year. The CRDMO business contributed significantly to these figures, with revenues of ₹4,719 million for the quarter and ₹9,267 million for the half year. The company’s EBITDA margins were strong, standing at 44.5% for the quarter and 41.4% for the half year, reflecting robust operational performance. Profit after tax was ₹1,734 million for the quarter and ₹3,092 million for the half year, with PAT margins of 29% and 26.6%, respectively. These results highlight Anthem’s strong financial performance and its solid position in the industry, driven by its focus on innovation and technology.

More about Anthem Biosciences Limited

Anthem Biosciences Limited is an innovation-driven and technology-focused Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO). The company specializes in providing services related to research, development, and manufacturing, with a focus on specialty ingredients. It operates in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, catering to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 62,943

Current Market Cap: 391.1B INR

