Anthem Biosciences Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Presentation

Anthem Biosciences Limited ( (IN:ANTHEM) ) has issued an update.

Anthem Biosciences Limited has released its earnings call presentation for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2025. The presentation, which includes unaudited consolidated financial results, is available on the company’s website and is part of the company’s ongoing communication with investors and stakeholders. This announcement is expected to provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

More about Anthem Biosciences Limited

Average Trading Volume: 62,943

Current Market Cap: 391.1B INR

