Antero Midstream Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Antero Midstream Corp ( (AM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Antero Midstream Corp presented to its investors.

Antero Midstream Corporation operates in the midstream energy sector, focusing on gathering, compression, processing, and fractionation assets in the Appalachian Basin, along with integrated water services primarily for Antero Resources Corporation.

In its third quarter of 2025, Antero Midstream reported significant growth in both financial and operational metrics, showcasing increased gathering and processing volumes, improved net income, and a substantial rise in free cash flow after dividends.

Key financial highlights include a 14% increase in net income per share, reaching $0.24, and a 17% rise in adjusted net income per share. The company also achieved a 10% increase in adjusted EBITDA and a 94% surge in free cash flow after dividends. Operationally, the company saw a 5% growth in low-pressure gathering and compression volumes, and a notable 30% increase in fresh water delivery volumes.

Strategically, Antero Midstream focused on enhancing its financial flexibility through debt reduction and share repurchases, totaling $105 million and $114 million respectively in 2025. The company also completed a refinancing transaction, extending its nearest-term debt maturity to 2033, which further solidifies its financial standing.

Looking forward, Antero Midstream remains committed to its strategic initiatives, including expanding its midstream capacity and leveraging its integrated water system to support future demand growth. The management’s balanced approach to financial management and operational efficiency positions the company well for continued growth in the midstream sector.

