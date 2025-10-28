Anteris Technologies Secures A$38.5 Million for Global Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Anteris Technologies ( (AU:AVR) ) has shared an announcement.

Anteris Technologies has announced a private placement of approximately A$38.5 million to fund its PARADIGM Trial and accelerate global commercialization efforts. The funds will support clinical strategy execution, including the pivotal DurAVR Transcatheter Heart Valve trial, manufacturing expansion, and research and development. The company aims to expand its trial globally, with regulatory clearance in Denmark and anticipated FDA approval in the U.S., enhancing its industry positioning and operational capabilities.

More about Anteris Technologies

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. operates in the medical technology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of advanced cardiovascular solutions. The company is primarily involved in creating transcatheter heart valve technologies, with a market focus on addressing aortic stenosis through innovative clinical trials and product development.

Average Trading Volume: 16,088

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

