Anteris Technologies Announces Share Sale Agreement

On October 23, 2025, Anteris Technologies Global Corp. announced agreements to sell over 5 million shares and accompanying warrants, expected to generate approximately US$25 million in gross proceeds. The offerings, managed by Evolution Capital Pty Ltd, are set to close by the end of October 2025, with the funds likely enhancing Anteris’ market position and supporting its strategic initiatives in the TAVR market.

The most recent analyst rating on (AVR) stock is a Hold with a $6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Anteris Technologies Global Corp. stock, see the AVR Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AVR is a Neutral.

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. is currently facing financial difficulties with declining revenues and persistent losses, which significantly impact its overall score. However, the stock’s strong technical indicators suggest positive market momentum, providing some optimism. The valuation remains unattractive due to the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield.

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) technologies. Their primary product, the DurAVR® THV, is a biomimetic balloon-expandable aortic valve designed to mimic healthy aortic valve function, targeting a high-value market with significant growth potential.

Average Trading Volume: 164,899

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $212M

