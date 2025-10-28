Antares Metals Reports Significant Discoveries at Mt Isa North Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NickelSearch Ltd. ( (AU:AM5) ) has issued an update.

Antares Metals Ltd has reported significant progress in its exploration activities at the Mt Isa North Copper-Uranium Project for the quarter ending September 2025. The company announced a 200m extension to the Surprise Copper Project and the discovery of a new large-scale Marvel zone. High-grade copper results were found across various sites, and a new district-scale copper mineralisation zone, Cromwell Copper Prospect, was identified. Additionally, the company’s uranium exploration efforts have advanced, identifying high-priority targets with promising surface grades. These developments enhance the potential of Antares’ projects and position the company for further growth.

More about NickelSearch Ltd.

Antares Metals Ltd (ASX: AM5) is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the exploration and development of copper and uranium resources. The company is actively engaged in exploration activities at its Mt Isa North Copper-Uranium Project, aiming to expand its resource base and enhance its market position.

Average Trading Volume: 2,838,778

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.18M

