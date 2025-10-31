Anson Resources Secures Key Offtake Agreement with LG Energy Solution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Anson Resources ( (AU:ASN) ) has shared an update.

Anson Resources has announced a significant milestone with the signing of a Definitive Offtake Agreement with LG Energy Solution for up to 4,000 dry metric tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate annually from its Green River Lithium Project in Utah. This agreement represents 40% of the project’s planned start-up production capacity and is crucial for securing debt funding at the Final Investment Decision stage. The company is also advancing its Green River Project with infrastructure improvements and exploration activities, including a re-entry drill program and test work on historic core samples. Additionally, Anson has expanded its land holdings and completed a $5 million share placement to support project development.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ASN) stock is a Buy with a A$0.38 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Anson Resources stock, see the AU:ASN Stock Forecast page.

More about Anson Resources

Anson Resources Limited is a diversified minerals development company focusing on demand-driven commodities, particularly lithium. The company operates primarily in the Paradox Basin in Utah, USA, a significant global lithium location. Through its subsidiaries, A1 Lithium and Blackstone Minerals NV LLC, Anson is working to develop one of the largest lithium resources in North America.

Average Trading Volume: 3,299,112

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$122.7M

For detailed information about ASN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue