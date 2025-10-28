Ansell Reports Strong FY25 Performance and Advances Sustainability Goals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

At its 2025 Annual General Meeting, Ansell reported a successful financial year, with Adjusted Earnings Per Share reaching 126.1 cents, driven by strategic investments and the acquisition of Kimberly-Clark’s Personal Protective Equipment business. The company is also advancing its sustainability goals, having its net zero emissions targets validated and focusing on improving labour rights in its supply chain. Ansell aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by FY45 and is working towards ensuring 90% of its suppliers have science-based emissions reduction targets by 2030.

Ansell is a global leader in safety solutions and an integrated manufacturer of personal protection equipment for healthcare and industrial workplaces. The company is renowned for its trusted brands like HyFlex, Ringers, MICROFLEX, and others, serving over 10 million workers in more than 100 countries. Ansell is committed to innovation in product and service offerings to mitigate workplace risks while emphasizing sustainable sourcing and manufacturing.

Average Trading Volume: 367,022

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.86B

