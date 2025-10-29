Ansell Limited Announces Successful 2025 AGM Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ansell ( (AU:ANN) ) has provided an announcement.

Ansell Limited announced the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were carried with significant majority votes. The meeting included the re-election of directors and approval of the remuneration report, reflecting strong shareholder support and potentially reinforcing Ansell’s strategic direction and governance framework.

Ansell (ASX:ANN) is a global leader in safety solutions and an integrated manufacturer of personal protection equipment for healthcare and industrial workplaces. The company is known for its brands such as HyFlex, Ringers, MICROFLEX, TouchNTuff, GAMMEX, AlphaTec, and Kimtech, and aims to lead the world to a safer future by innovating products and services that predict, prevent, and protect against workplace risks.

