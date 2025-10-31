Anonymous Intelligence Extends LIFE Offering to Meet Investor Demand

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Anonymous Intelligence Company ( (TSE:ANON) ) has provided an announcement.

Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc. has announced an extension of the closing date for its non-brokered private placement, known as the LIFE Offering, to November 10, 2025, to accommodate additional investor interest. The offering aims to raise up to $525,000, with funds intended for product development, marketing, rebranding, and cryptocurrency initiatives, subject to final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

More about Anonymous Intelligence Company

Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc. is a technology company focused on developing decentralized network infrastructure, data storage solutions, and privacy-enhancing AI tools. The company aims to empower individuals and businesses with increased confidence in technology through its proprietary suite of AI and privacy-enabled products, prioritizing user privacy and data security.

Average Trading Volume: 35,229

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$8.03M

See more insights into ANON stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue