Anonymous Intelligence Extends LIFE Offering to Boost Growth

An announcement from Anonymous Intelligence Company ( (TSE:ANON) ) is now available.

Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc. has announced an extension for the closing date of its non-brokered private placement, known as the LIFE Offering, to November 10, 2025, to accommodate additional investor interest. The offering aims to raise up to $525,000, with proceeds intended for product development, marketing, and cryptocurrency initiatives, among other uses. The extension reflects the company’s strategic move to enhance its financial position and support its growth initiatives, with the participation of certain insiders highlighting confidence in the company’s future prospects.

More about Anonymous Intelligence Company

Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc. is a technology company focused on developing decentralized network infrastructure, data storage, and privacy-enhancing AI tools. The company aims to empower individuals and businesses with increased confidence in technology through its proprietary suite of AI and privacy-enabled products, prioritizing user privacy and data security.

Average Trading Volume: 35,229

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$8.03M

