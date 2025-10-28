Anjoy Foods Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Anjoy Foods Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2648) ) is now available.

Anjoy Foods Group Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited third quarterly report for 2025, showing a 6.61% increase in operating revenue compared to the same period last year. However, the company experienced a decline in total profit and net profit attributable to shareholders for the year-to-date, with decreases of 10.22% and 9.35% respectively. The report highlights a significant drop in net cash flows from operating activities by 32.58%, indicating potential challenges in liquidity management. Despite these challenges, the company saw a slight increase in its weighted average return on net assets by 0.2 percentage points for the reporting period.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2648) stock is a Buy with a HK$72.00 price target.

Anjoy Foods Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company based in Xiamen, China, operating within the food industry. The company is involved in the production and distribution of food products, with a focus on the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 536,668

Current Market Cap: HK$22.11B

