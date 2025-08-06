Anima Holding Updates Articles of Association

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from ANIMA Holding S.p.A. ( (IT:ANIM) ).

Anima Holding S.p.A. has announced the availability of its updated Articles of Association, which were approved by the Board of Directors on July 15, 2025. This update is now accessible to the public through various platforms, including the company’s registered office, its website, and a regulated information storage system.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:ANIM) stock is a Hold with a EUR5.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ANIMA Holding S.p.A. stock, see the IT:ANIM Stock Forecast page.

More about ANIMA Holding S.p.A.

Average Trading Volume: 309,231

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €1.98B

See more insights into ANIM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue