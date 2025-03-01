ANI Pharmaceuticals Reports Record Growth and Raises 2025 Outlook

Ani Pharmaceuticals ( (ANIP) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ani Pharmaceuticals presented to its investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of therapeutics across its Rare Disease, Generics, and Brands businesses, with a focus on ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology.

In its latest earnings report, ANI Pharmaceuticals announced record financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, with significant growth in net revenues and adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA. The company also raised its guidance for 2025, reflecting strong performance and strategic acquisitions.

Key highlights from the report include a 44.8% year-over-year increase in quarterly net revenues to $190.6 million, driven by strong sales of Purified Cortrophin Gel and the integration of ILUVIEN and YUTIQ following the acquisition of Alimera Sciences. The Rare Disease segment saw an impressive 108.5% increase in net revenues, while the Generics segment experienced a 9.4% growth.

Despite reporting a GAAP loss per share, ANI Pharmaceuticals achieved an adjusted non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.63, showcasing its operational efficiency. The company also reported a record quarterly adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA of $50.0 million, a 65.7% increase from the previous year.

Looking ahead, ANI Pharmaceuticals is optimistic about its growth trajectory in 2025, with expected net revenues ranging from $756 million to $776 million and a focus on expanding its Rare Disease and Brands segments. The company remains committed to its mission of ‘Serving Patients, Improving Lives’ through strategic initiatives and product development.