Anhui Expressway Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

Anhui Expressway Company Class H ( (AUHEF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Anhui Expressway Company Class H presented to its investors.

Anhui Expressway Company Limited, a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operates in the transportation sector, primarily focusing on the construction, operation, and management of expressways and toll roads.

In its third quarterly report for 2025, Anhui Expressway Company Limited announced a decline in operating income compared to the previous year, but reported an increase in total profit and net profit attributable to shareholders. The company has also completed significant acquisitions and investments, including the acquisition of Anhui Fuzhou Expressway Co., Ltd. and Anhui Sixu Expressway Co., Ltd.

Key financial highlights include a 23.54% decrease in operating income for the current reporting period compared to the previous year, while total profit increased by 11.93%. Net profit attributable to shareholders rose by 8.19%, and the company reported a 4.03% increase in net cash flow from operating activities. The company also saw significant changes in its financial structure, with a notable increase in liabilities due to new bank loans and bond issuances.

Looking ahead, Anhui Expressway Company Limited is focused on expanding its operations through strategic acquisitions and investments. The company is also pursuing the registration and issuance of debt financing instruments to support its growth initiatives. Management remains optimistic about the company’s future prospects, despite the challenges posed by fluctuating traffic volumes and economic conditions.

