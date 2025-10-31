Anhui Conch Cement’s Q3 2025 Earnings: Profit Rises Amid Revenue Decline

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited ( (AHCHY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited presented to its investors.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited is a leading cement manufacturer in China, known for its extensive production capacity and significant market presence in the construction materials industry.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Anhui Conch Cement revealed mixed financial results, showcasing a decline in revenue but a notable increase in profitability. The company reported a revenue of RMB 20 billion for the quarter, marking an 11.42% decrease compared to the same period last year. However, total profit for the quarter rose by 7.65%, reaching RMB 2.6 billion, highlighting effective cost management strategies.

Key financial metrics indicate a robust performance in profitability, with net profit attributable to equity shareholders increasing by 3.41% to RMB 1.94 billion for the quarter. The company’s total profit from the beginning of the year to the end of the reporting period surged by 24.03%, primarily driven by a reduction in product sales costs. Additionally, the net cash flow from operating activities increased by 7.27% year-on-year, demonstrating strong operational efficiency.

Despite the dip in revenue, Anhui Conch Cement’s strategic focus on cost control and operational efficiency has resulted in improved profitability. The company’s total assets grew slightly by 0.28%, while owners’ equity attributable to equity shareholders increased by 1.30%, reflecting a stable financial position.

Looking ahead, Anhui Conch Cement remains focused on enhancing its operational efficiency and maintaining its market leadership in the cement industry. The management’s outlook suggests a continued emphasis on cost management and strategic investments to drive future growth.

