Anhui Conch Cement Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

Anhui Conch Cement Company Class H ( (AHCHF) ) has released its Q3 earnings.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited is a leading cement manufacturer in China, primarily engaged in the production and sale of cement and clinker products. The company operates in the construction materials sector, known for its extensive production capacity and significant market presence in the People’s Republic of China.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited reported a decline in revenue by 11.42% compared to the same period last year, amounting to RMB 20.01 billion. Despite the revenue drop, the company achieved a notable increase in total profit by 7.65%, reaching RMB 2.60 billion for the quarter.

Key financial metrics revealed that the net profit attributable to equity shareholders rose by 3.41% to RMB 1.94 billion, while the net profit after extraordinary items increased by 2.65%. The company’s total assets slightly grew by 0.28% to RMB 255.34 billion, and the owners’ equity attributable to shareholders increased by 1.30% to RMB 190.38 billion. The company also reported a positive net cash flow from operating activities of RMB 11.10 billion, marking a 7.27% increase from the previous year.

Looking ahead, Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited remains focused on optimizing its cost structure and enhancing operational efficiencies to navigate the challenging market conditions. The management is committed to maintaining sustainable growth and delivering value to its shareholders in the coming quarters.

