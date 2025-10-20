Anglo-Eastern Plantations Confirms Interim Dividend Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Anglo Eastern Plantations ( (GB:AEP) ) just unveiled an update.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC has announced an update regarding its interim dividend, confirming that shareholders opting for payment in Pound Sterling will receive 27.8524 pence per ordinary share, based on the exchange rate of GBP1=US$1.3392 as of 17 October 2025. This announcement reaffirms the company’s commitment to providing value to its shareholders, maintaining its financial strategy amidst currency exchange considerations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AEP) stock is a Buy with a £1317.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Anglo Eastern Plantations stock, see the GB:AEP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:AEP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AEP is a Outperform.

Anglo Eastern Plantations receives a strong overall score driven by robust financial performance, attractive valuation, and positive corporate events. The stock’s technical indicators suggest caution due to overbought conditions, but the low P/E ratio and dividend yield highlight its value potential. The share buyback program further supports the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Anglo Eastern Plantations

Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC operates in the agricultural industry, focusing on the cultivation and production of palm oil and rubber. The company is primarily engaged in plantation management and is a significant player in the palm oil market.

Average Trading Volume: 55,825

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £501.4M

