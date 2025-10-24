Angkor Resources Finalizes Sale of Oyadao North License in Cambodia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Angkor Gold ( (TSE:ANK) ).

Angkor Resources Corp. has finalized the sale of its mineral rights on the Oyadao North license in Ratanakiri, Cambodia, to Almighty Natural Resources, receiving $325,000 US and a 4% Net Smelter Royalty on future production revenue. This sale allows Angkor to focus on its priority projects, including onshore oil and gas exploration in Block VIII and its remaining mineral licenses in Cambodia.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ANK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ANK is a Underperform.

Angkor Gold’s overall score reflects significant financial difficulties, including no revenue generation, high leverage, and negative cash flows. While technical indicators show some upward momentum, the lack of profitability and dividends impacts its valuation. Recent corporate developments suggest potential growth opportunities, but financial challenges remain a primary concern.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:ANK stock, click here.

More about Angkor Gold

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, focusing on mineral and energy solutions in Cambodia and Canada. The company is involved in gas/carbon capture and oil and gas production through its Canadian subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd., and holds mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia through its subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. Its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, is advancing oil and gas exploration in Cambodia’s Block VIII.

Average Trading Volume: 71,867

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$51.06M

See more data about ANK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue