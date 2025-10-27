Angiodynamics’ Innovative Study on Colorectal Liver Metastases Treatment: A Potential Game-Changer

Angiodynamics, Inc. ((ANGO)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Angiodynamics, Inc. is spearheading a significant clinical study titled ‘Treatment of LIVER METastases From Colorectal Cancer by IRreversible Electroporation: A Prospective, International, Multi-centre Cohort Study.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of irreversible electroporation (IRE) in treating liver metastases from colorectal cancer in patients who have previously undergone systemic chemotherapy. This research is crucial as it explores a potentially less invasive treatment option that could improve patient outcomes.

The intervention being tested is the NanoKnife System, which employs irreversible electroporation. This device uses short, intense electrical pulses to selectively target and destroy cancerous cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue, offering a more precise treatment than traditional ablation methods.

The study is designed as an interventional, single-group assignment without randomization. It is a prospective, multi-centre cohort study focusing on treatment, with no masking involved. This design allows for a comprehensive assessment of the IRE procedure’s effectiveness across various international sites.

The study is set to begin recruitment on September 23, 2025, with its primary completion date yet to be determined. The last update was submitted on October 8, 2025. These dates are essential for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating when results might be available.

For investors, this study could influence Angiodynamics’ market position by potentially validating a novel cancer treatment approach. Success in this study might boost investor confidence and positively impact stock performance, especially in comparison to competitors in the medical device sector.

The study is ongoing, with further details accessible on the ClinicalTrials portal.

