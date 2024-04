Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) just unveiled an update.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has successfully priced a substantial $300 million securitization deal, backed by residential mortgage loans. This strategic financial move is set to bolster the company’s portfolio and signifies a noteworthy event for investors and market watchers, reflecting the company’s active engagement in the mortgage-backed securities market.

