Angel Oak Mortgage Partners with Brookfield Asset Management

On April 1, 2025, Angel Oak Companies announced a strategic partnership with Brookfield Asset Management, where Brookfield will acquire a majority stake in Angel Oak. This partnership is expected to enhance Angel Oak’s growth and innovation in residential mortgage credit, while allowing Brookfield to expand its credit offerings. The transaction is anticipated to close by September 30, 2025, subject to certain conditions, and is not expected to alter Angel Oak’s day-to-day management. This collaboration aligns with Brookfield’s strategy to partner with top credit managers and is seen as a validation of Angel Oak’s successful business model.

Angel Oak Companies is a leading asset manager specializing in innovative mortgage and consumer products. The firm provides access to U.S. non-agency residential mortgages through a vertically integrated platform, combining its non-bank wholesale mortgage originator, Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions, with its asset management business, Angel Oak Capital Advisors. With over $18 billion in assets under management, Angel Oak serves both institutional and individual investors, focusing on delivering high-quality credit investments.

