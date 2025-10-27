ANE (Cayman) Inc. Announces Trading Halt Amid Inside Information Release

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ANE (Cayman) Inc. ( (HK:9956) ) has shared an announcement.

ANE (Cayman) Inc., a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced a trading halt in its shares effective from October 27, 2025. This halt is pending the release of an announcement related to the Code on Takeovers and Mergers, which contains inside information about the company. The halt indicates a significant development that could impact the company’s operations and market positioning, with potential implications for its stakeholders.

