Andromeda Metals Limited Announces Proposed Securities Issue

The latest announcement is out from Andromeda Metals Limited ( (AU:ADN) ).

Andromeda Metals Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, with a total of 1,028,571 options exercisable for shares at $0.026 each and 1,714,285 ordinary fully paid shares. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue, with the proposed issue date set for December 11, 2025. The announcement reflects the company’s strategy to raise capital and potentially expand its operations, which could impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Andromeda Metals Limited

Andromeda Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the production and sale of industrial minerals, with a particular emphasis on kaolin and halloysite, which are used in various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 13,895,224

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$63.8M

