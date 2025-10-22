Anchorstone Holdings Announces Board and Committee Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Anchorstone Holdings Limited ( (HK:1592) ) is now available.

Anchorstone Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes both executive and independent non-executive directors. The company has also outlined the structure of its three board committees: the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee, and Nomination Committee, detailing the roles of each board member within these committees.

More about Anchorstone Holdings Limited

Anchorstone Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is listed under the stock code 1592.

Average Trading Volume: 4,534,114

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$57.91M

Find detailed analytics on 1592 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue