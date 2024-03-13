Anaergia Reports Delay in Strategic Investment Payment

Anaergia, Inc. (TSE:ANRG) has released an update.

Anaergia Inc., a leader in renewable fuels, has announced a delay in the final payment of C$28.3 million from Marny Investissement SA, part of a strategic investment totaling C$40.8 million. The payment, originally due March 15, 2024, is now expected by March 31, 2024. Previously, Anaergia issued 31,250,000 units for C$12.5 million, and upon completion of the investment, an additional 70,750,000 units will be issued.

